You would never imagine how much OnePlus is asking for OnePlus 7 Pro

We are just a few days away before the launch of the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones, where the company is most likely to announce two smartphone variants for the first time in the company' history.

Ishan Agrawal, a well-known name in the leak-land has given the much sort-after information about the upcoming premium flagship smartphone from OnePlus, the OnePlus 7 Pro.

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will cost as much as Rs 57,999 for the high-end variant, which makes the OnePlus 7 Pro, the most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever. These prices may change a bit at the time of launch, but the overall figure will be around the below-mentioned prices.

6GB+128GB: ₹ 49,999

8GB+256GB: ₹ 52,999

12GB+256GB: ₹ 57,999



Disclaimer- Prices MAY change before launch under some circumstances and I can't be 100% sure about such leaks.

According to the leak, the base variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for Rs 49,999, and mid-tier model will offer 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for Rs 52,999, whereas the high-end model with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB of storage will cost a whopping 57,999.

Gunning for the premium users

These prices do hint that the company is gunning at Samsung and Apple. OnePlus is currently the number in smartphone brand in India in the premium segment, and the company is most likely to retain the same, by launching the OnePlus 7 Pro.

With this pricing, the OnePlus 7 Pro is no more a flagship killer; instead, it is a flagship smartphone and offers all the features that one might expect from a flagship smartphone.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the company to offer a QHD+ OLED display, that too with the 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with LPDDR4x RAM, and the company is most likely to use UFS 3.0 storage module.

OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first OnePlus smartphone from the brand with a triple rear-camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens and a super wide angle lens. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about OnePlus smartphones.