OnePlus 7 Pro prebooking debuts: Other triple camera smartphones to face the threat

OnePlus 7 Pro is available on a couple of portals. And the concerned users- can go for its pre-booking on these shopping portals. The handset is the first ever OnePlus model to sport triple camera system at the rear. Since your priority is camera set up, you can go with a couple of other devices as well. You can find these handsets in our list below.

The 7 Pro's rear camera comprises 48MP, 20MP, and 16MP lenses. Talking about other specification, the device is also the first model to sport a notch-less display. Besides all these the handset also comes with other interesting features.

You can go with other handsets from the list. These devices not only sport triple camera module at the back but also some of them feature pop-up selfie set up. Some of the known devices which you can see in this list include- Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A9 2018, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018, and more.