OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature a QHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 Pro will launch on the 14th of May

OnePlus is all set to unveil at least two flagship smartphones on the 14th of May 2019. In select markets, the company might launch a third smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant, where the 5G network is already available.

A lot of leaks and speculations that states the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Now, Matt Swider has shared some of the promotional content photos on Twitter, which re-affirms that the OnePlus 7 Pro will indeed feature a QHD+ OLED display with the 90Hz refresh rate.

According to OnePlus, the display used on the OnePlus 7 Pro is 3x more expensive compared to the screens on the previous OnePlus smartphones, and this will definitely drive up the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which might make it one of the most expensive OnePlus smartphone.

Other than the high-resolution display, the OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with a new vibration motor, which offers up to 6 different vibration styles. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first OnePlus smartphone with a triple rear-camera setup.

OnePlus 7 Pro expected specifications

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display offering 90Hz refresh rate, which should ensure smoother animations and faster gameplay. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is expected to run the show with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

Just like most of the OnePlus smartphones, don't expect to see a microSD card slot, but, the device will feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The device is expected to carry a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Warp charging via USB type C port. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.