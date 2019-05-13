ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature a QHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

    OnePlus 7 Pro will launch on the 14th of May

    By
    |

    OnePlus is all set to unveil at least two flagship smartphones on the 14th of May 2019. In select markets, the company might launch a third smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant, where the 5G network is already available.

    OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature a QHD+ OLED display with 90Hz

     

    A lot of leaks and speculations that states the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Now, Matt Swider has shared some of the promotional content photos on Twitter, which re-affirms that the OnePlus 7 Pro will indeed feature a QHD+ OLED display with the 90Hz refresh rate.

    According to OnePlus, the display used on the OnePlus 7 Pro is 3x more expensive compared to the screens on the previous OnePlus smartphones, and this will definitely drive up the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which might make it one of the most expensive OnePlus smartphone.

    Other than the high-resolution display, the OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with a new vibration motor, which offers up to 6 different vibration styles. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first OnePlus smartphone with a triple rear-camera setup.

    OnePlus 7 Pro expected specifications

    As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display offering 90Hz refresh rate, which should ensure smoother animations and faster gameplay. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is expected to run the show with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

     

    Just like most of the OnePlus smartphones, don't expect to see a microSD card slot, but, the device will feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

    The device is expected to carry a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Warp charging via USB type C port. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
