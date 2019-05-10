Just In
OnePlus 7 Experience Pop-Up store will be set in New Delhi on May 17
OnePlus 7 Pro will be up for grabs at the pop-up stores.
Usually, OnePlus provides customers with an option to experience its latest offerings soon after the launch. This is an attempt to help fans make a decision to purchase its smartphones. As the OnePlus 7 launch is nearing, the company has announced that it will set up a pop-up store in New Delhi on May 17 for its users to try out the device.
Well, the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will be launched globally and in India on May 14. Within a few days, on May 17 at 7 PM, the first OnePlus Experience pop-up store will be set up at the Select City Walk Amphitheatre in New Delhi. The company will also conduct workshops and events for a month for content creation, gaming leagues and photography.
OnePlus pop-up stores
While the first one will be set up in Delhi, the company will also host pop-up stores in other cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad starting from May 15 at 7 PM. These will be smaller than the Experience pop-up stores.
Notably, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for purchase at the Experience pop-up and smaller scale pop-up stores so that interested fans can get their hands on these devices. Buying these phones at the stores will let fans get exclusive goodies such as Amazon and Netflix vouchers, OnePlus Type-C Bullets, back cases, Never Settle T-shirts and tote bags from the company.
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro alleged price in India
Recently, a listing on an Indian online store revealed the alleged pricing of these upcoming OnePlus smartphones in the country. Going by the same, the OnePlus 7 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 38,990. On the other hand, the base variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space could be priced at Rs. 45,990. The high-end variant with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage space could cost Rs. 51,990.