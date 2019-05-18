OnePlus 7 Pro can now be purchased from Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores starting at Rs 48,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available only in Mirror Grey color option at the Reliance Digital stores.

OnePlus officially unveiled the flagship OnePlus 7 series on May 14 in India. Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have been the most highly anticipated smartphone launches this year. With some top-of-the-line hardware and premium looking design, the OnePlus 7 lineup is giving a hard time to the other flagships in the market.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with an elevating selfie camera which makes it the first OnePlus smartphone to offer this design. The device has already gone up for an open sale in India yesterday. It is up for grabs online on Amazon for a starting price tag of Rs 48,999. Now, the device is also available for sale on some different platforms than Amazon.

The OnePlus 7 Pro can now also be purchased from Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in the country. Similar to the Amazon store, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available only in Mirror Grey color option at the Reliance Digital stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro pricing and specifications:

The smartphone has been launched in three different color options including 6GB+128GB variant, an 8GB+256GB variant, and a 12GB+256GB model. The 6GB RAM variant is selling for Rs 48,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is carrying a price tag of Rs 52,999. The top-end variant which comes with 12GB RAM is retailing for Rs 57,999 in India.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and runs on Android Pie OS with OxygenOS 9.5 UI. The device features a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.6) primary lens, a16MP (f/2.2) wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display panel. The 2K display offers up to 90Hz refresh rate for a lag-free high-resolution output. The device is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery unit which has a Warp charge support.

