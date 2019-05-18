ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7 Pro can now be purchased from Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores starting at Rs 48,999

    The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available only in Mirror Grey color option at the Reliance Digital stores.

    By
    |

    OnePlus officially unveiled the flagship OnePlus 7 series on May 14 in India. Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have been the most highly anticipated smartphone launches this year. With some top-of-the-line hardware and premium looking design, the OnePlus 7 lineup is giving a hard time to the other flagships in the market.

    OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale at Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores

     

    The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with an elevating selfie camera which makes it the first OnePlus smartphone to offer this design. The device has already gone up for an open sale in India yesterday. It is up for grabs online on Amazon for a starting price tag of Rs 48,999. Now, the device is also available for sale on some different platforms than Amazon.

    The OnePlus 7 Pro can now also be purchased from Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in the country. Similar to the Amazon store, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available only in Mirror Grey color option at the Reliance Digital stores.

    OnePlus 7 Pro pricing and specifications:

    The smartphone has been launched in three different color options including 6GB+128GB variant, an 8GB+256GB variant, and a 12GB+256GB model. The 6GB RAM variant is selling for Rs 48,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is carrying a price tag of Rs 52,999. The top-end variant which comes with 12GB RAM is retailing for Rs 57,999 in India.

    The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and runs on Android Pie OS with OxygenOS 9.5 UI. The device features a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.6) primary lens, a16MP (f/2.2) wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

    The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display panel. The 2K display offers up to 90Hz refresh rate for a lag-free high-resolution output. The device is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery unit which has a Warp charge support.

    via

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue