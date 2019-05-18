Redmi K20 specifications leak again ahead of launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here’s another leak revealing almost all specifications of the Redmi K20.

Recently, we have been coming across speculations regarding the upcoming flagship smartphones under the Redmi brand. The Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone is believed to be dubbed Redmi K20. While the launch date of this device is yet to be announced, there are speculations that it could be unveiled this month itself.

Previous reports have revealed a lot of details regarding this upcoming smartphone. We have also come across the leaked specifications of the device revealing what we can expect from it. Also, there has been official confirmation that the Redmi K20 could be launched in India soon. This is believed to be rebranded Poco F2 in the country targeted at the OnePlus 7.

Redmi K20 specifications leak

Now, the alleged specifications of the Redmi K20 have emerged online once again via a Weibo post. Going by the same, the first Redmi flagship smartphone is believed to feature 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera, which will result in a notch-less display and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The smartphone appears to get the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 27W rapid charging. The leaked specifications also hint at the presence of a pop-up selfie camera of 20MP with an aperture of f/2.0.

Moving on to its rear, it looks like there will be triple cameras with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 13MP secondary superwide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP third sensor with telephoto lens and f/2.4 aperture. Notably, we already know that the flagship smartphone will use a Snapdragon 855 SoC along with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Leaked benchmark scores

It also shows the benchmark scores of the upcoming Redmi smartphone on Geekbench, GFXBench and more. We recently saw the AnTuTu benchmark score of the smartphone hinting that it will be a performance beast. However, this leak fails to confirm if there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor.

One of the leaks showed the possible RAM and storage variants of the smartphone and the color variants as well. As per the same, these smartphones from Redmi will be launched in three colors. We can expect more details to surface online in the coming days. Lately, the merchandize and retail box also leaked.