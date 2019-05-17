Redmi K20 retail box, official case and merchandise teased News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu The Redmi K20 could be launched in a vibrant Purple color variant.

Redmi is working on Snapdragon 855 powered flagship smartphones. These upcoming phones are likely to be dubbed Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Even before these devices are official, we have got to know many details regarding them revealing what we can expect from them. It has also been confirmed that the Redmi flagship will be launched in India soon.

While the exact launch date of the flagship models is yet to be announced by the company in both China and India, the retail box of the Redmi K20 and its back cover have been teased by the company on Weibo (via GizmoChina). Besides these, some merchandise of the device have also been teased.

Redmi K20 design

As this is the official case, it confirms a few details of the device including triple rear cameras. This is not surprising as the previously leaked images have also hinted at the same though these were not good in terms of clarity. The phone appears to be called Demon King and the images of the playful demon kind is also seen on the retail box and accessories.

The case does not show the cutout for a physical fingerprint sensor hinting that is could have an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Given that the box, accessories and merchandise are in Purple, we can expect that there will be a variant in this color.

Rumored specifications of Redmi K20

From the previous reports, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a 6.39-inch display with a resolution of FHD+ 1080p. As there will be a pop-up selfie camera, it appears to have a full-screen display without a notch. Notably, this will be the first device from Redmi to have a pop-up camera. When it comes to the three rear camera modules, it is likely to house a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra wide-angle sensor and a third 8MP telephoto sensor.

Earlier this week, the AnTuTu score of the device was leaked showing that it has scored over 400,000 making it one of the best performing smartphones surpassing that of the Mi 9 and Black Shark 2 from the company.