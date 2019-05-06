Redmi Pro 2 most likely to support 2x optical zoom with a triple camera setup News oi-Vivek Redmi Pro 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Redmi is a well known sub-smartphone brand, which offers entry-level and mid-tier smartphones. For the first time in the history of Redmi smartphones, the company is gearing up to launch a flagship smartphone to compete against the likes of the Honor, Realme, Asus, and even OnePlus.

The company is currently working on a Redmi smartphone, aka, the Redmi Pro 2 (previously called as the Redmi X), which is expected to offer state of the art design, flagship specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Now, a new leak suggests that, just like the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, the Redmi Pro 2 will sport a triple camera setup.

Redmi Pro 2 to offer flagship camera setup

The leak also suggests that the triple rear-camera on the Redmi Pro 2 will be identical to that of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 13 MP super wide-angle lens.

The only difference between the Mi 9 SE and the Redmi Pro's camera setup will be the selfie camera. The Mi 9 SE has a 20 MP selfie camera within the notch, whereas, the Redmi Pro 2 will feature a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera, and the Redmi Pro 2 is also the first Redmi/Xiaomi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera.

Companies like Oppo and Vivo has already launched smartphones with the pop-up selfie camera. And, brands like Realme, Redmi, and OnePlus are expected to launch at least one smartphone in the next two weeks with similar technology.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Redmi Pro 2, as we get near the launch date, we should have additional details about the Redmi Pro 2 and other upcoming Redmi smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi Pro 2 and other Redmi smartphones.