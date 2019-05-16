Redmi K20 AnTuTu score reveals it could be a performance beast News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi K20 appears to have scored much higher than the other Xiaomi flagship models.

The Redmi flagship smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC are hitting the rumor mills almost every other day, thanks to the innumerable leaks and speculations. Earlier this week, there was an official confirmation that these phones will be called Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Now, we have interesting information regarding the performance of the K20.

Just yesterday, the Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to confirm that the Redmi K20 will be launched soon in India. It is expected to be launched as the Poco F2 in India and take over the recently launched OnePlus flagship smartphone. Now, the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared a screenshot on his Weibo page showing the device's AnTuTu performance score.

Redmi K20 AnTuTu score leaks

Going by the screenshot, the Redmi K20 could be a performance beast. It shows that the device has achieved a score of 4,58,754 on AnTuTu 3.0 benchmark platform. This score is higher than that of the Mi 9 and Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone on the same platform. Also, it appears to be higher than the leaked AnTuTu score of the latest gaming smartphone - Red Magic 3, which is 4,37,524.

Advanced cooling technology expected

The upcoming Redmi smartphone is likely to employ advanced cooling technology to make sure that the device delivers impressive benchmark scores and real-world performance. As the Poco F1 uses LiquidCool technology, we can expect its successor to use an advanced technology.

Leaked specifications

Talking about leaked specifications, the Redmi K20 is believed to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor. There are claims that it might feature a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a 48MP primary sensor at the rear. As of now, there is no word regarding the differences between the two Redmi flagships - Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. In the meantime, there are speculations that the brand will launch a laptop called RedmiBook 14 alongside these flagship smartphones. And, the key specifications of the laptop hit the web recently.