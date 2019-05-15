RedmiBook 14 leak reveals key specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Key specifications of the first Redmi laptop have been revealed online.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is speculated to be all set to launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphones in China. Recently, we have been coming across confirmation regarding the name of these upcoming flagship phones and the leaked specifications as well. Now, the details regarding another device that could be launched alongside these phones have emerged online.

As per a recent report, the company might take the wraps off a Redmi laptop alongside the Redmi flagship smartphones. Notably, this is the first time that we will be seeing a laptop from Redmi. Earlier today, the laptop was certified by Bluetooth SIG hinting its imminent launch. The certification database claimed that laptop will be called RedmiBook 14.

Redmi laptop specifications leak

Now, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the key specifications of the Redmi laptop. As per the report, the RedmiBook 14 will feature a 14-inch display and come with Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The base variants are likely to use integrated graphics while the more expensive variants will feature an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU (either 10W or 25T TDP versions).

The RedmiBook 14 will arrive with two RAM and storage variants claims the report - 4GB/8GB and 256GB/512GB flash storage. The report adds that the laptop will be launched in a Silver color option. Besides these, the other details regarding the device remain unknown for now.

Talking about its pricing, there is no word regarding how much it might cost. But there are increased possibilities for the Redmi laptop to be priced relatively less expensive than the Mi Notebook laptops.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding when the company will launch the laptop and smartphones in China. However, a recent teaser from Xiaomi's India Head Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet teasing that the Redmi K20 could be launched in the country soon. But there is no word regarding the laptop.