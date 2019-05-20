Redmi K20 Pro to support slow-motion video recording at 960fps News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu This upcoming Redmi smartphone’s camera specifications and features have been revealed!

Rumors regarding the Redmi K20 Pro, the upcoming flagship smartphone from the brand and the first one in this series to feature the most powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC seem not to end. There are leaks related to the device almost every other day giving us some information regarding this smartphone.

Earlier today, we got to know that the Redmi K20 will be unveiled on May 28 in the company's home market China. In the meantime, another report has shed light on what we can expect from its camera. As it is a flagship smartphone, rumors and speculations have already pointed at the presence of dual or triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. Now, there is official confirmation about its camera specifications and features.

Redmi K20 to have 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor

As per a post on the official Redmi Weibo account, the Redmi K20 is likely to feature a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Notably, this is an aspect that we have seen in many smartphones of late but the features such as image processing algorithms, aperture size and software capabilities set them apart. The post confirms that there will be triple rear cameras and the 48MP sensor is the primary one. The others will be an ultra wide-angle lens and a telephoto or depth sensor.

Slow-mo videos at 960fps

Besides the specifications, a separate post the Redmi GM Lu Weibing confirms that the Redmi K20 will support slow-motion video recording at 960fps. It is a feature that we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi 9 as well. Given that the upcoming Redmi flagship will be an affordable offering, it is interesting to see this feature on the device. Also, we can expect the device to have OIS for better imaging. Notably, the Realme 3 Pro also has the slow-mo video recording support at 960fps.