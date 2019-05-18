Just In
- 16 min ago Vivo patent shows smartphones with reverse notch design
- 55 min ago Redmi K20 specifications leak again ahead of launch
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 7 Pro can now be purchased from Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores starting at Rs 48,999
- 3 hrs ago HP OMEN X 2S, the world's first dual-screen gaming laptop announced for Rs 1,47,000
Don't Miss
- News Sadhvi Pragya Singh told to appear before court once a week in Malegaon blasts case
- Automobiles Hyundai Venue Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch — Puts Maruti Vitara Brezza Under Pressure
- Movies Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi & Priyanka Chopra Attend Chopard's Party
- Finance India's Forex Reserve Grows By $1.3 Billion
- Lifestyle Home Remedies Using Banana To Treat Split Ends
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: KL Rahul ready to bat at No. 4 if team wants him to
- Education Odisha 10th Result To Be Released On May 20: Check Important Information Prior To Release
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Xiaomi Mi 9 becomes even more affordable with a recent price cut
Xiaomi Mi 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi 9, the flagship Xiaomi smartphone, that also the first smartphone from the company with a triple rear-camera setup? That same smartphone has received a price cut for the first time, and now available for as low as 2949 Yuan or Rs 30,000, which was launched for 2999 Yuan.
One of the best affordable-flagship smartphone
Without a doubt, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is still one of the most affordable smartphones in the world, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm with Adreno 640 GPU. Unfortunately, the device is not available in India, and the company might not have a plan to launch the device India as well.
This price cut seems like an excellent strategy, as smartphone makers like OnePlus, Asus, and Lenovo have also launched flagship smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.
Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications
The Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. As stated before, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the base variant. The smartphone has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.
The smartphone has a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary Sony sensor, 16 MP super wide angle lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens, At the front, the device offers a 20 MP selfie camera with support for face unlock. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which makes it the second Xiaomi smartphone to offer the same, first being the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.
A 3300 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with fast charging support via USB type C port with support for Qualcomm's fast wireless charging, and is one of the first smartphones to do so as well.