Xiaomi Mi 9 becomes even more affordable with a recent price cut
Xiaomi Mi 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi 9, the flagship Xiaomi smartphone, that also the first smartphone from the company with a triple rear-camera setup? That same smartphone has received a price cut for the first time, and now available for as low as 2949 Yuan or Rs 30,000, which was launched for 2999 Yuan.

One of the best affordable-flagship smartphone

Without a doubt, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is still one of the most affordable smartphones in the world, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm with Adreno 640 GPU. Unfortunately, the device is not available in India, and the company might not have a plan to launch the device India as well.

This price cut seems like an excellent strategy, as smartphone makers like OnePlus, Asus, and Lenovo have also launched flagship smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. As stated before, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the base variant. The smartphone has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The smartphone has a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary Sony sensor, 16 MP super wide angle lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens, At the front, the device offers a 20 MP selfie camera with support for face unlock. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which makes it the second Xiaomi smartphone to offer the same, first being the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

A 3300 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with fast charging support via USB type C port with support for Qualcomm's fast wireless charging, and is one of the first smartphones to do so as well.