Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition to go on sale in July priced around Rs. 38,000

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 8 flagship series smartphones in China on May 31. Ever since then, the Mi fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on these phones. The most exciting smartphone among the trio is the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Now, it looks we are inching closer to the release of this premium Xiaomi smartphone.

We say so as the TENAA listing of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has been spotted by MyDrivers. The listing confirms that there will be two storage variants. The listing points out that the release in China is imminent.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition price is out

We have already come across that this smartphone will be priced at 3799 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Now, the leaked TENAA listing points out a mid-July release date in the company's home market China.

The certification site also sheds light on the other storage variants. From the listing, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition is believed to arrive in 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space. But the listing does not reveal the exact RAM and storage configuration for each variant.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition specifications

The standout feature of the Explorer Edition model is the semi-transparent back cover, which gives us a sneak peek at the internals of the smartphone. Notably, there were some controversies that it doesn't show the exact innards and it remains to be seen if the visible internals are real. However, this see-through back cover gives a unique look to the smartphone.

Up front, there is a 6.12-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ screen resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The device does have a notch on top of the screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor as the latest Vivo flagship smartphones.

Apart from these aspects, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is similar to the regular variant. The device makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10 out of the box. There is no expandable storage option as the device misses out on a microSD card slot. The entire package gets the power from a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+.

The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup with two 12MP sensors at its back with OIS, f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture and other aspects. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with AI Portrait mode and AI Beautify mode. It also has 3D facial recognition using an infrared sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 8 India release date

It remains to be known when the Mi 8 will be launched in India. There are reports that the Mi 8 SE could be launched in the country under Rs. 20,000. However, there is no word regarding the release date of the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition models in India.