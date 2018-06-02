ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition's transparent back could be a big lie

Xiaomi Mi 8 could be showing us the fake innards.

    Xiaomi recently announced three new phones, which will surely sell like hot cakes. Among the newly launched products, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition caught everyone's attention. The smartphone features a transparent glass back that shows off the innards of the phone. It also has a small Snapdragon logo on what purports to be the chipset. Well, that could be fake.

    The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is surely a very attractive phone, but it's becoming difficult for OEMs to introduce a different glass slate. HTC also recently launched its U12+ with the transparent rear panel, but it doesn't show off anything cool. The Mi 8, on the other hand, shows off the innards in a very odd style. The main board chips are housed across the top section of the device. Some of the components are even mentioned for the users to know what they are.

    Well, this design, it might not be what it looks. Many reports have claimed that it's just a facade under the glass. Also, if you check out the main boards of their smartphones, you might something else. Chips are usually placed closer to each other and aren't spaced evenly. Most importantly, they have RF shield and heat spreaders layered over them.

    Also, if you look at the Snapdragon chip, it has traces around its edges which isn't how it connects to PCBs usually. A ball grid array surface packaging is used in all other cases. It also looks bigger than usual on the "transparent panel" of the Mi 8. RAM is also placed over SoC in most of the smartphone, making it impossible to get such a view of the chip.

    Xiaomi's official product page gives some clarification that the visible components don't necessarily match up with the real components. Xiaomi also told The Verge that the chips you see under the glass "are parts of the actual mainboard."

    This could also mean that are actual parts of the board but aren't the chips that power the device. The company could use fake layers to make their device look more attractive. We will have to wait and watch whether the phone actually looks that good in reality or turns out to be another HTC U12+.

    Read More About: xiaomi mi 8 xiaomi smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
