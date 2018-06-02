Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition top features: 3D Face Unlock, Transparent Back and more

At the much-hyped annual product launch event on May 31, Xiaomi announced a slew of products. The company took the wraps off its flagship smartphone - the Mi 8 along with the Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. When it comes to the Mi 8 and the Explorer Edition variants, both have slightly different specifications. Here are the top features of these smartphones from Xiaomi.

Display notch

Both the Mi 8 smartphones bestow a 6.21-inch Super AMOLED display with minimal bezels at the side. There is a wide notch on top of the screen to house the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors. The display comes with a resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The display is touted to offer an immersive visual experience to the users.

3D face unlock

Both the smartphones have an in-house infrared sensor housed inside the notch at the top of the display. The infrared solution will help in unlocking the device using 3D Face Unlock even in at night.

In-display fingerprint sensor

While the Mi 8 and Mi SE have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Explorer Edition of the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Basically, it will convert a part of the touchscreen surface as a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

Animoji

Besides the implementation of the notch and the face unlock features, Xiaomi has copied the animated emoji feature as well from Apple. Called Animoji, this feature works similar to Apple's Animoji and less like the Samsung's AR Emoji. It uses the front camera to understand the users' facial expression to animate the emojis.

AI camera features

Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition come with dual rear cameras positioned vertically. The primary 12MP camera has a wide-angle lens while the secondary 12MP camera is a telephone sensor. These work together to render DSLR-like bokeh effects to the shots. There are AI camera features such as scene detection, white balance adjustment and more. The AI Portrait mode adds depth of field effects to the shots.

The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor and has AI Beautification and AI Portrait modes. There is AI Studio Lighting too for special studio lighting effects on selfies.

Dual-frequency GPS

The Mi 8 has Dual-frequency GPS. This feature is touted to eliminate the interference from buildings and reduce signal delays to order to increase the accuracy of navigation.

Transparent back

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a transparent back cover, which lets you take a look at the internal components. However, there are reports suggesting that the transparent back cover of the Explorer Edition does not show the real components.