Redmi K20 Flame Red render hits the web once again News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi K20 will have a unique design and could be priced starting from around Rs. 20,000.

The rumors and leaks regarding the Redmi K20 flagship smartphone are hitting the web every other day. Lately, we got to know the launch date of this smartphone and a leaked official render revealing what we can expect from this smartphone in terms of design. Now, the render of the device has hit the web once again.

Leaked Redmi K20 render

A recent report by MySmartPrice has shed light on the Redmi K20's rear design. The leaked render shows the device in Flame Red color. Notably, this is the same color that we saw on the previously leaked official render.

The leaked render of the Redmi K20 Flame Red shows the stunning design once again and is quite appealing. The device appears to flaunt a glass rear with a unique glare-like pattern. At the middle, the rear case is dark from top and bottom and it gets brighter as it moves to the edges. The bottom of the rear panel seems to have the Redmi and Designed by Xiaomi branding.

Also, it confirms the presence of triple cameras at the top of the rear panel with the three sensors stacked vertically. As seen in the official render, the primary sensor is separate from the other two and it is enclosed within a golden ring.

Alleged price of Redmi K20

Just yesterday, a Chinese publication citing Pan Jiutang, a partner of Xiaomi Industry Investment Department hinted that the Redmi K20 series will be priced between 2000 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,500) and 4000 yuan (approx. Rs. 41,000).

Speculations hint that the upcoming Redmi phone could be launched in India as the Poco F2. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect the company to price it around Rs. 20,000 to give a tough competition against rivals including OnePlus 7 and other affordable flagships.

It has already been confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will be announced on May 28 in China. While the launch date in India is yet to be confirmed, there are claims that it might happen soon as the India Head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to teaser the Redmi flagship launch in the country.