Redmi K20 poster confirms pop-up selfie camera and colors News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi K20 series is likely to be priced competitively in the flagship market.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to unveil its first flagship smartphones under the Redmi K20 series in its home country on May 28. While we are a day away from the launch of this smartphone, the company has been revealing a number of features and its design. Besides this, there are many speculations that are making rounds as well. The latest one is a poster leaked on Weibo.

Recently, Redmi shared an official poster showing the Flame Red color variant of the Redmi K20 and its stunning design. Following the same, another render showed the same clearly. However, the front design was not revealed officially except for a few leaks showing the protective film and tempered case. Now, the latest leaked poster shows the front of the smartphone clearly.

Leaked Redmi K20 poster leaks

Going by the leaked poster via GSMArena, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is seen in both Red and Blue color variants and gives a glimpse of the design from both sides. From the poster, we get to know that there will be a pop-up selfie camera as revealed by the speculations. As a result, the front of the device is free from notches and there are negligible bezels contributing to a full-screen design.

Furthermore, the leaked poster shows that the smartphone will get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It is likely to use a 48MP primary rear camera sensor and use a capacious 4000mAh battery.

Speculations we know so far

As of now, there are claims that the Redmi flagship will feature triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary telephone lens and a 13MP third ultra wide-angle lens. The company has also confirmed the presence of triple cameras via the leaked poster. And, one of the reports revealed that the camera module supports 960 fps slow-motion video recording.

If the rumors are to be believed, then this upcoming smartphone will arrive in two variants - Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro with the latter being an advanced offering, which employs the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Notably, even the pricing has been leaked and it is believed that this smartphone could be price between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 40,000. However, we will get to know the confirmed details only tomorrow after its announcement.