Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India In July 2019

Xiaomi has started to tease the launch of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India. The company has released a new teaser material for the upcoming flagship smartphones, which almost confirms that the Redmi K20 and The Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India in July 2019.

The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are the most advanced smartphones that the company has ever launched under the Redmi moniker. These smartphones offer flagship grade design, features, and specifications while maintaining that mid-tier pricing.

The latest teaser for the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro indicates that the company will launch these smartphones in at least three colors. It is speculated that the Redmi K20 will cost around Rs. 20,000, and the Redmi K20 Pro will cost around Rs. 25,000 in India.

Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro Interesting Features

The most interesting features of the K series smartphones from Redmi is the fact that these devices offer a premium range of features, which are generally seen on smartphones that costs more than Rs. 30,000. The Redmi K20 is the most affordable smartphone in China with a pop-up selfie camera and is expected to maintain the same credentials in India as well.

Similarly, both smartphones offer FHD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which makes the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro similar to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The only difference between the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is the chipset. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas, the Redmi K20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is the latest mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm based on 8nm architecture.

What Do We Think About The Redmi K20 series

The Redmi K20 is the new series under the Redmi smartphones, which is likely to take on other affordable flagship smartphones from Asus and OnePlus. With features like edge to edge bezel-less OLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 4000 mAh battery, triple rear-camera setup, the Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro is going to sell in India like hot cakes, if the pricing remains similar to the Chinese pricing.

