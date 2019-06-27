ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India In July 2019

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has started to tease the launch of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India. The company has released a new teaser material for the upcoming flagship smartphones, which almost confirms that the Redmi K20 and The Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India in July 2019.

    Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India In July 2019

     

    The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are the most advanced smartphones that the company has ever launched under the Redmi moniker. These smartphones offer flagship grade design, features, and specifications while maintaining that mid-tier pricing.

    The latest teaser for the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro indicates that the company will launch these smartphones in at least three colors. It is speculated that the Redmi K20 will cost around Rs. 20,000, and the Redmi K20 Pro will cost around Rs. 25,000 in India.

    Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro Interesting Features

    The most interesting features of the K series smartphones from Redmi is the fact that these devices offer a premium range of features, which are generally seen on smartphones that costs more than Rs. 30,000. The Redmi K20 is the most affordable smartphone in China with a pop-up selfie camera and is expected to maintain the same credentials in India as well.

    Similarly, both smartphones offer FHD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which makes the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro similar to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The only difference between the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is the chipset. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas, the Redmi K20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is the latest mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm based on 8nm architecture.

    What Do We Think About The Redmi K20 series

    The Redmi K20 is the new series under the Redmi smartphones, which is likely to take on other affordable flagship smartphones from Asus and OnePlus. With features like edge to edge bezel-less OLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 4000 mAh battery, triple rear-camera setup, the Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro is going to sell in India like hot cakes, if the pricing remains similar to the Chinese pricing.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue