Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder Up For Crowdfunding In India – All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi's Mi is close its 5th anniversary in India and last week the company has announced that it is going to launch 5 new product in the country which is not going to be a smartphone. These products will include Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp, Mi truck Builder for kids, two new Bluetooth headsets and a fast charger. Now in the latest report, it has been reported that Xiaomi has taken a step forward and started crowdfunding for Mi Truck Builder in the country.

According to the listing on Mi.com the company has set a goal of 1500 units and it has achieved 684 funds at the time of writing this article. Only six days are left after that the port will be closed for crowdfunding. The Mi Truck Builder is listed for Rs 1,199 on Mi e-store. To make the toy easier for kids to build the truck Xiaomi will also provide a step-by-step instruction manual.

According to the company, it takes about 4-6 hours to assemble Mi Truck Builder. This model can not be controlled by any remort control and the recommended age for the Mi Truck Builder is 6 years and up.

The Mi Truck Builder comes with more than 530 building blocks you can dismantle and assemble it as many time as you want. It also comes with a 2-in1 model which will allow your kid to mould the model into a bulldozer or a truck. This will help children to improve their concentration and creativity with patience. All the block are made out of safe and durable ABS and PC material.

