Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Mi Bluetooth Headsets, Mi LED Lamp And More Ahead of Mi's 5th Anniversary News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone and accessories maker is going to celebrate its 5th Mi anniversary next month and the company has already started teasing new products on its mi.com. Now the company has confirmed that it is going to launch two new Bluetooth headsets, Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp, fast charger and a Mi truck Builder for kids in India in the upcoming weeks. The company has also launched a new Mi Beard Trimmer today in the country.

According to the teaser out of two Bluetooth headsets, one will be the Mi Neckband Earphone Basic which will be around 35 grams in weight and the company claims that the headphone will be capable of delivering up to 7 hours of battery life in a single charge and can be refuelled in 1 hour.

The second one will be an over the head Mi Bluetooth Foldable Headset which is equipped with 40mm driver along with AptX support and touch controls which will help you in shuffling tracks, controlling volume and receiving calls. Apart from that the teaser also confirms that it is capable of delivering 10 hours of battery life in a single charge and comes equipped with 400mAh battery.

The next in the list is Mi Rechargeable Lamp, the teaser claims that it offers 2600k, 3200k, and 4500k color temperature along with 10 lumens brightness. According to the teaser, the Mi Lamp will be backed by a 2,000mAh battery and capable of offering 4 hours of battery life in maximum brightness and 7 hours of battery life in medium and up to 40 hours in minimum.

The company has also teased about the upcoming is the fast charger which will arrive with 27W of fast charging. So these are the product which we are going to be launch in the Indian market in the upcoming weeks. Let's see what else the company is planning to launch in its accessories lineup.

