The year 2018 has already reached its third month and till now we have seen some pretty interesting smartphones being launched especially at MWC 2018. Further we have witnessed the trend of bezel-less handsets and dual-lens camera setups seem to be picking up this year. While we are seeing some noticeable development in the mobile phone segment with better cameras and overall performance, Xiaomi is one brand to look out for.
The Chinese handset maker is already disrupting markets around the world especially India with smartphones that deliver great performance at a very budget friendly price. Having said that, it looks like the company is focused on bringing more products apart from smartphones to the market.
Besides, the company is now entering into the TV segment in the Indian market as well. The company recently launched its 55-inch MI TV 4 at a relatively low price and the company is expected to launch new smaller and cheaper TVs in the coming days.
The competition factor and the zeal to capture larger market share with enticing products is pushing Xiaomi to come up with a lot of new products. And as these devices are launched they will likely create a great buzz in the technology world with their impressive features, awesome quality, and the uniqueness.
While the days ahead look to be exciting, we've rounded up the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones and TVs in India. Well, the smartphone enthusiasts as well people looking to buy TVs in the country can keep their finger crossed for some high-end flagship handsets as well as very low priced TVs in the coming days.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB internal storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with MIUI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, OIS, Optical zoom, 4K video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with OV5675 sensor
- Under-display fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 7
- 5.65 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 845
- Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
- 128 GB, 8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 16 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4480 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- 6.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 635
- Octa-core
- 128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 64 GB, 3 GB RAM
- Dual 12 MP Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 6c
- a 5.1-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display which has a sharp screen density of 432ppi
- quad-core processors (2.2GHz Kryo 200 + 1.84GHz Kryo 260
- runs on Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
- a 12MP back shooter
- a 5MP selfie snapper
- a 3,350mAh Li-polymer battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
- a 5.99 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 2160 pixels display
- Octa Core 2.2 GHz Surge S2 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacit
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 20MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
- a 6.4-inch multi-touch IPS LCD display. The clarity of the display is aided by a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels
- Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
- an octa-core (2.45 GHz, quad-core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, quad-core, Kryo 280) Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12MP+12MP dual primary cameras at the rear-end
- 8MP Front Camera
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43 inch
Rumoured Key Specs
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch model Talking about the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch model, it features a FHD display with a quad-core 64-bit Amlogic T962 processor supporting HLG and HDR 10. There is 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage space. The connectivity aspects on board include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and Dolby and DTS Audio. The Mi TV 4C features a blue light-reducing mode, which will reduce the strain on the viewers' eyes.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch model could be the cheapest and smallest one
Rumoured Key Specs
32-inch model could be the cheapest and smallest one The other model that is also expected to be launched in India on Wednesday is the 32-inch Mi TV 4A, which is the cheapest and smallest smart TV from the company. This one is rumored to be priced at Rs. 12,999 but it is not officially confirmed by Xiaomi.
