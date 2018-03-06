The year 2018 has already reached its third month and till now we have seen some pretty interesting smartphones being launched especially at MWC 2018. Further we have witnessed the trend of bezel-less handsets and dual-lens camera setups seem to be picking up this year. While we are seeing some noticeable development in the mobile phone segment with better cameras and overall performance, Xiaomi is one brand to look out for.

The Chinese handset maker is already disrupting markets around the world especially India with smartphones that deliver great performance at a very budget friendly price. Having said that, it looks like the company is focused on bringing more products apart from smartphones to the market.

Besides, the company is now entering into the TV segment in the Indian market as well. The company recently launched its 55-inch MI TV 4 at a relatively low price and the company is expected to launch new smaller and cheaper TVs in the coming days.

The competition factor and the zeal to capture larger market share with enticing products is pushing Xiaomi to come up with a lot of new products. And as these devices are launched they will likely create a great buzz in the technology world with their impressive features, awesome quality, and the uniqueness.

While the days ahead look to be exciting, we've rounded up the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones and TVs in India. Well, the smartphone enthusiasts as well people looking to buy TVs in the country can keep their finger crossed for some high-end flagship handsets as well as very low priced TVs in the coming days.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s Rumoured Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB internal storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, OIS, Optical zoom, 4K video recording

5MP front-facing camera with OV5675 sensor

Under-display fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi 7 Rumoured Key Specs 5.65 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 845

Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

128 GB, 8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM

16 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4480 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Rumoured Key Specs

6.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 635

Octa-core

128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 64 GB, 3 GB RAM

Dual 12 MP Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 5500 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 6c Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.1-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display which has a sharp screen density of 432ppi

quad-core processors (2.2GHz Kryo 200 + 1.84GHz Kryo 260

runs on Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) OS

a 12MP back shooter

a 5MP selfie snapper

a 3,350mAh Li-polymer battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.99 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 2160 pixels display

Octa Core 2.2 GHz Surge S2 processor paired

64GB native storage capacit

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

20MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.4-inch multi-touch IPS LCD display. The clarity of the display is aided by a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels

Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

an octa-core (2.45 GHz, quad-core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, quad-core, Kryo 280) Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

4GB RAM

12MP+12MP dual primary cameras at the rear-end

8MP Front Camera

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43 inch Rumoured Key Specs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch model Talking about the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch model, it features a FHD display with a quad-core 64-bit Amlogic T962 processor supporting HLG and HDR 10. There is 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage space. The connectivity aspects on board include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and Dolby and DTS Audio. The Mi TV 4C features a blue light-reducing mode, which will reduce the strain on the viewers' eyes. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch model could be the cheapest and smallest one Rumoured Key Specs

32-inch model could be the cheapest and smallest one The other model that is also expected to be launched in India on Wednesday is the 32-inch Mi TV 4A, which is the cheapest and smallest smart TV from the company. This one is rumored to be priced at Rs. 12,999 but it is not officially confirmed by Xiaomi.

