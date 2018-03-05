Best smartphones with 4GB RAM and dual rear camera to buy under Rs 20,000

With the arrival of Chinese brands in India, prices of smartphones have gone down significantly in India. Now you can get a slew of smartphones in mid-range and budget segment that come with impressive specifications. As we well know, the current trend in the smartphone world is dual cameras. Not only limited to flagship devices, dual cameras are now present on phones under Rs. 20,000 as well.

Apart from that, you can also find smartphones with 4GB of RAM in the same price category. Today's list has all the smartphones with 4GB RAM and dual rear cameras that you can buy under Rs. 2,0000.

From the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to the Infinix Zero 5 Pro, the options are quite a lot. If you are interested, you can check out the list below.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Best Price of Mi A1

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7X Best Price of Honor 7X

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7X first impressions Lenovo K8 Note Best Price of Lenovo K8 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens, LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging Moto G5S Plus Best Price of Moto G5S Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Honor 9i Best Price of Honor 9i

Key Specs

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 10.or G 64GB Best Price of 10.or G 64GB

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash, PDAF

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Coolpad Cool Play 6 Best Price of 14,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery Infinix Zero 5 Best Price of Infinix Zero 5

Key Specs

5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 85% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and secondary 13MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging Gionee A1 Plus Best Price of Gionee A1 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and sencondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4550mAh battery with fast charging Infinix Zero 5 Pro Best Price of Infinix Zero 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.98 Inch FHD 2.5D Curved Glass Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P25 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP+13MP Dual Rear Cameras With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth

4350 Battery

