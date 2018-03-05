Best smartphones with 4GB RAM and dual rear camera to buy under Rs 20,000

With the arrival of Chinese brands in India, prices of smartphones have gone down significantly in India. Now you can get a slew of smartphones in mid-range and budget segment that come with impressive specifications. As we well know, the current trend in the smartphone world is dual cameras. Not only limited to flagship devices, dual cameras are now present on phones under Rs. 20,000 as well.
Apart from that, you can also find smartphones with 4GB of RAM in the same price category. Today's list has all the smartphones with 4GB RAM and dual rear cameras that you can buy under Rs. 2,0000.
From the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to the Infinix Zero 5 Pro, the options are quite a lot. If you are interested, you can check out the list below.
Xiaomi Mi A1
Best Price of Mi A1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7X
Best Price of Honor 7X
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Best Price of Lenovo K8 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens, LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Moto G5S Plus
Best Price of Moto G5S Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Honor 9i
Best Price of Honor 9i
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
10.or G 64GB
Best Price of 10.or G 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Best Price of 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Zero 5
Best Price of Infinix Zero 5
Key Specs
- 5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 85% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and secondary 13MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Gionee A1 Plus
Best Price of Gionee A1 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and sencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4550mAh battery with fast charging
Infinix Zero 5 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Zero 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.98 Inch FHD 2.5D Curved Glass Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P25 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP+13MP Dual Rear Cameras With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 4350 Battery
