Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch to be priced at Rs. 27,999, hints Mi.com listing

By now, we know that Xiaomi will launch a new series of smart televisions, which is smaller and cheaper in India. The company confirmed that the launch of the new Mi TV series would happen on March 7. Ahead of this launch, we have started coming across leaks revealing the possible pricing of these TVs.

According to a listing spotted on the company's India site Mi.com via Gadgets 360, the Mi TV 4C 43-inch model could be priced at Rs. 27,999. The company is likely to launch two models of smart TVs in India on Wednesday - 32-inch and 43-inch models. The listing was soon taken down by Xiaomi but it shows 15% discount. As the model was spotted to be out of stock, the final pricing of the smart TV remains unknown for now.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch model Talking about the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch model, it features a FHD display with a quad-core 64-bit Amlogic T962 processor supporting HLG and HDR 10. There is 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage space. The connectivity aspects on board include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and Dolby and DTS Audio. The Mi TV 4C features a blue light-reducing mode, which will reduce the strain on the viewers' eyes. 32-inch model could be the cheapest and smallest one The other model that is also expected to be launched in India on Wednesday is the 32-inch Mi TV 4A, which is the cheapest and smallest smart TV from the company. This one is rumored to be priced at Rs. 12,999 but it is not officially confirmed by Xiaomi. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 First Impressions PatchWall UI Similar to the Mi TV 55-inch model priced at Rs. 39,999, the upcoming models (both 43-inch and 32-inch) will run Android TV OS along with Xiaomi's PatchWall UI. The PatchWall UI makes use of deep learning technology to learn the users' interests and recommends relevant content to them. It has apps that users will need in a smart TV similar to the Play Store. Google Play movies subscription can be used to watch video content. As the Xiaomi Mi TV models are launched with the Indian users in mind, the company will provide content in various regional languages and it has tied up with Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, Viu, TVF, Flickstree, and ALT Balaji for the same.

