Mi Protective Glass For Redmi Note 8 Pro Announced For Rs. 399 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is one of the few smartphone brands that offers a wide range of accessories to its portfolio. The company has now launched the official tempered glass screen guard -- the Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro made from Corning's accessory glass.

The company claims that the Mi Protective Glass offers multi-layer protection to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The top layer is the oleophobic coating, followed by the tempered glass, then it has an optically clear adhesive coating, and then comes the anti-burst layer. Finally, it has a silicone adhesive coating layer and a release liner.

The screen guard offers 9H hardness with a bubble-free installation process. Compared to a typical tempered glass, made from soda-lime glass, the Mi Protective Glass can offer up to 5x more protection against scratches when the device is in contact with a sharp object.

Being a 6-layer screen protector, it just 0.4mm thick and also offers 2.5D curved finish. Besides, there is an MI logo at the bottom right corner of the glass, that is only visible when the hot air is blown at it.

The company also claims that the Mi Protective Glass allows full clarity and colors of the display without any distortion and the oleophobic coating will reduce the glares and prevents fingerprints. In the retail package, the company will include the Mi Protective Glass, microfiber cleaning cloth, wipe set, and an instruction manual.

Pricing And Availability

The Mi Protective Glass currently retails for Rs. 399 and is available on Mi.com. As of now, the tempered glass is only available for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the company has confirmed that the more Redmi/Mi smartphones will also be supported in the coming days. A typically tempered glass retails for around Rs. 150, and the Mi Protective Glass does feel a bit expensive in our opinion.

Best Mobiles in India