    Micromax Launching Two TWS Earbuds Tomorrow At 12PM: What To Expect?

    By
    |

    Micromax is all set to introduce the IN 2b smartphone on July 30 in the country. Now, the brand has confirmed it is also launching two TWS earbuds under the Air Funk lineup. The features of the upcoming earbuds are still under wraps. However, the official teaser video of the Micromax Air Funk earbuds has revealed its design and color options.

     

    Micromax Air Funk Earbuds India Launch Confirmed

    Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax, took to his Twitter handle to announce the arrival of the new audio products. He said the brand is launching two funky new products in the audio category along with the Micromax In 2b smartphone.

    Micromax Launching Two TWS Earbuds Tomorrow At 12PM

    Micromax Air Funk Earbuds Design Teased

    He has also shared a teaser video of both earbuds which reveal their design and color variants. Going by this, both the earbuds will come with different charging cases. One will come with an oval shape design while the other one will have a rectangular design. They will be available in five distinct color variants for each- white, black, red, yellow, purple, and sky.

    Micromax Air Funk Earbuds: What To Expect

    As mentioned above, the specifications of the earbuds are still unknown. Considering the tags used for the teaser video, one can safely assume the upcoming earbuds might feature Active Noise Cancellation and low latency mode. Further, we expect great battery life, IP rating, Bluetooth connectivity, and so on.

    Micromax Air Funk Earbuds Expected Price

    As of now, the pricing details are unknown. However, we expect the upcoming earbuds will also come with affordable price tags like brands smartphones. The earbuds are expected to at around Rs. 2,000. Since some brands like PTron and Boat are selling ANC-featured earbuds at an affordable price tag.

    Moreover, the launch is scheduled for July 30 (tomorrow) at 12 PM and the audio accessories are also believed to go on sale via Flipkart and the company's official site. On the other hand, the Micromax In 2b is confirmed to come with a dual-camera setup placed into a rectangular camera module, a high-power chipset, great battery life, and so on.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 17:05 [IST]
