Micromax In 2b Flipkart Teaser Confirms Design Ahead Of July 30 Launch

Already, we have been coming across reports suggesting that Micromax is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on July 30. It has been confirmed that the company will take the wraps off the Micromax In 2b in the country in a couple of days. In the meantime, the availability of this smartphone has been teased by Flipkart.

Micromax In 2b Flipkart Teaser

The Micromax In 2b has been teased by the e-commerce portal Flipkart. This teaser also confirms some of its specifications in addition to confirming its availability. The design has also been revealed ahead of the smartphone's announcement. It hints at a waterdrop-style notch display and a noticeable chin at the bottom.

Moving on to the rear, the Micromax smartphone appears to flaunt a dual-camera arrangement within a rectangular camera module placed at the top left corner. It is also seen to flaunt a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a gradient glossy finish on the rear. The right edge of the device houses the power and volume buttons.

Furthermore, Flipkart has a dedicated page for the Micromax In 2b, which reveals the details of the smartphone. It reveals that the smartphone will arrive in three color options including Black, Green and Blue.

In addition to Flipkart, Micromax has taken to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming smartphone will see the light of the day on July 30 at 12 PM. It will be available for purchase via both Micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart.

Micromax In 2b: What To Expect?

Going by what we know so far, the Micromax In 2b is teased to be launched with a high-power chipset that is yet to be announced. This processor is said to be paired with a Mali G52 GPU that is touted to deliver 30% better graphics performance as compared to its rivals.

Also, the upcoming Micromax smartphone is teased to get the power from a 5000mAh battery offering up to 160 hours of music playback, up to 15 hours of video streaming, up to 20 hours of web browsing, and up to 50 hours of talk time. Besides these details, the teasers do not disclose a lot of other information.

Notably, the Micromax In 2b will come as the sequel to the existing Micromax In 1b that went official last year. Given that the yesteryear model is priced at Rs. 6,999, we can expect its successor to also be priced in the same range or a tad higher.

