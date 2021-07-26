Micromax IN 2b Official Teaser Confirms Design And Color Options Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax is all set to unveil its next smartphone named the IN 2b on July 30 in India. Now, the brand has shared a teaser video that confirms its color and rear design. As per the video, the upcoming IN 2b will be available in three color options - black, green, and blue.

Besides, the phone is seen with a rectangle-shaped camera module where two cameras are placed along with an LED flash. Moreover, the fingerprint scanner will be on the rear panel, while the volume and power buttons will be on the right edge.

Micromax IN 2b Features We Known So Far

The official landing page of the Micromax IN 2b has also revealed few details of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone will have a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. It is also confirmed to feature a gaming-focused chipset with a G52 GPU. Further, the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery that claims to offer 160 hours of music playback, 20 hours of web browsing, 15 hours of video streaming, and 50 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Moreover, the handset is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage options which is believed to support a microSD slot for storage expansion. It is also said to run Android 11 OS.

Further, the smartphone is said to ship with the entry-level UNISOC T610 processor, while its predecessor features the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The camera sensors might include a 13MP main sensor and an additional 2MP sensor. Upfront, it is expected to have an 8MP sensor for selfies.

Micromax IN 2b: What We Think

Looking at the features, we expect the upcoming Micromax IN 2b will be priced similar to its predecessor or cheaper than it. Since the handset is not bringing much upgraded features compared to its predecessor In 1b. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same. Further, the phone is launching at 12 PM on July 30 and will be available on Flipkart and the company's official site.

