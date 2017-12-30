Microsoft aims to make your Android lock screen informative with its new app

Earlier this month I got a chance to visit Microsoft India's Hyderabad campus during the two day event- Microsoft India Media Days 2017. The visit was full of exciting discussions around numerous technology driven topics such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cognitive technologies, Cloud computing and Digital India. The two day event also made it possible to experience the tech giant's experimental outlet- Microsoft Garage, which is a hub for geeks and developers to experiment with modern technology tools to create never before seen hardware and software products. Kaizala app is also a product of Microsoft Garage which is designed for large group communications and work management.

Microsoft Garage team has now announced another app for smartphone users in India. The Favorites Lock Screen app developed for Android smartphone users allows people to craft a more personalized experience centered around the passions and interests they care about. The lock screen app offers you a host of wallpapers and news to keep you aware of the world around you. The lock screen allows users to follow their favorite footballers, cricketers, and actors, past and present music icons, scenic shots, etc.

The replacement lock screen is only available for Android users and can be downloaded from Google Play Store at free of cost. The app also has a search bar that let users search directly from the lock screen without unlocking the phone. A status bar is also added that allows you to access basic settings such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Brightness, Battery, etc. Moreover, you can also customize how to unlock the Android device with lock screen app enabled.

To summarize, the Favorite lock screen app offers HD wallpapers of your favorite celebrities and interests on your lock screen. It keeps you up with the latest news and trends. You can access top apps and settings with a quick tap and unlock your Android phone the way you want by applying a PIN, pattern code, or password.