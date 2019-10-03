ENGLISH

    Microsoft Surface Earbuds Announced With 24 Hours Battery Life

    By
    |

    At its hardware announcement event, Microsoft has officially unveiled its first truly wireless-earphones -- the Microsoft Surface Earbuds. The new offering will be pitted against the Apple AirPods. Let's look into Microsoft's latest offering in audio peripherals.

    Microsoft Surface Earbuds Announced With 24 Hours Battery Life

     

    Microsoft Surface Earbuds: Features And Specifications

    Unlike most of the truly wireless earbuds -- the Microsoft Surface Earbuds have a big flat and circular outer casing, which acts as a touch control to answer calls, control music, and ask queries with the voice assistant.

    These earbuds use a proprietary technology that securely fits the earbuds into the ears using anchor points. As per the hardware, the individual ear-pieces are equipped with a 13.6mm, capable of reproducing sound frequency from 20Hz to 20KHz. Besides, both earbuds have dual microphones with support for aptX and SBC codecs.

    These earbuds can be integrated with Office 365 suite to look into outlook calendar, reply to an e-mail, and to access Cortana. In terms of build-quality, these earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance and claim to offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge (including the case). The earbuds alone are said to last up to 8 hours. Besides, the case comes with a USB Type-C port with support for fast charging.

    The Surface Earbuds are universally compatible and can work with Android, iOS, Windows 10, or any other device with Bluetooth 4.2 or the newer Bluetooth standard. A single earbud weighs 7.2grams, making it light and easy to wear for a longer duration.

     

    Price And Availability

    The Microsoft Surface Earbuds will be available in Glacier finish. These earbuds will go on sale by the end of 2020 with a price tag of $249 (approx Rs. 17,730). As of now, there is no information on the official pricing or the availability of the Surface Earbuds in India.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
