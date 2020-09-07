Motorola Launches AmphisoundX Soundbars Starting At Rs. 7, 499: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Flipkart has announced the launch of new Motorola soundbars and home theatres. The AmphisoundX range of soundbars is available in 100W and 200W range at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 7,499, respectively. The soundbars will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from September 14, 2020.

AmphisoundX Soundbars: Details

The newly launched 200W soundbar supports a glass top touch panel, wireless surround-sound speakers, and a wireless subwoofer. It has 72 W soundbar with 6 x 2.75" front-firing drivers along with 24W surround left and right wireless satellites and 80 W subwoofer with 8" bass driver.

The AmphisoundX soundbars also support HDMI ARC, 4K audio, and 5.1 channels, which offers a cinematic experience as per the company claims. Besides, the 200W soundbar comes with an option that helps you to select hotkeys on your remote.

On the other hand, the 100W soundbar comes with 2.25" front-firing drivers, a built-in digital signal processor, and a 50W subwoofer with a 6.5" bass driver. On the connectivity front, the AmphisoundX100 Watt soundbars support HDMI ARC, AUX, USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0. Meanwhile, the company said that its products will receive a good response due to the upcoming festive season.

Motorola To Launch New Smartphone Soon

Meanwhile, Motorola is planning to launch the Moto G9 Plus under the affordable segment. The handset is likely to feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ LTPS display along with 2400 x 1080 resolution. The Moto G9 Plus smartphone will have a quad-camera setup at the back. The Moto G9 Plus will have a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back.

It will also include a 5,000 mAh battery. The upcoming smartphone will have 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Moto G9 Plus will run Android 10 OS. Furthermore, the smartphone will measure 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69mm dimension.

