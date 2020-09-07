Motorola Razr 5G 2020 New Leaks Hint At Thick Bezels; Likely To Arrive On September 10 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is ready to introduce the Moto Razr 5G 2020 on September 10 in China. The handset will arrive as the successor to the Moto Razr with major upgrades. Earlier, it was said that the phone will be launched globally on September 9. Now, a teaser via GizmoChina claims the phone will go official on September 10. It's possible that the phone will launch in China on September 10, the day after it launches globally.

Motorola hasn't revealed much about the smartphone; However, a number of leaks have detailed the features of the phone. Now, the official renders of the upcoming Razr 5G 2020 has surfaced via tipster Evan Blass, revealing the gold variant of the device.

The display size of the gold variant will be the same as the black variant. The new gold color variant hints at the presence of thick bezels on the Razr 5G 2020. The rear side is expected to be made of glass, while the predecessor Moto Razr comes with the plastic rear.

Moto Razr 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Moto Razr 5G is said to offer a 6.7-inch display. The device will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB onboard storage. The handset is expected to get fuel from a dual battery with a total capacity of 2,800 mAh, whereas the predecessor model comes with a 2510 mAh battery. It is said to offer an 18W fast charging technology.

For cameras, the handset will flaunt a 48MP single main sensor and a 20MP front sensor. If the camera features turn out to be the same, the handset will get a huge upgrade. As the predecessor model has a 16MP main sensor and 5MP selfie camera. As per the report, the handset will be first available for purchase in America and China. However, there is no information regarding the India launch.

Best Mobiles in India