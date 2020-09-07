Just In
- 9 min ago New Broadband Plans From JioFiber And Airtel Xstream Might Benefit Consumers: Report
-
- 49 min ago Upcoming Oppo Smartphone With Triple Camera Gets TENNA Certified: New Affordable Model In Offing?
- 1 hr ago Huawei Y9a With MediaTek G80 SoC Goes Official
- 2 hrs ago How My 2012 MacBook Pro Aged Like Fine Wine; Time For Upgrade?
Don't Miss
- Finance Bulldex: India's First Bullion Index, An Alternative To Invest In Gold, Silver
- Automobiles MG Hector Anniversary Edition SUV Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 13.63 Lakh
- Sports IPL 2020: Indian players might take time getting used to playing in empty stadium, says Scott Styris
- Movies Kriti Sanon Writes 'You Can Never Please Everyone', Adds Her Post Isn't Against Anyone
- News Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
- Travel Flight Tickets Booked During March 3 To May 23 To Be Fully Refunded
- Lifestyle Amitabh Bachchan Treats Us With His Dapper Look In 4 Different Eye Glasses From The Sets Of KBC
- Education How To Celebrate Teachers Day Online In Lockdown?
Motorola Razr 5G 2020 New Leaks Hint At Thick Bezels; Likely To Arrive On September 10
Motorola is ready to introduce the Moto Razr 5G 2020 on September 10 in China. The handset will arrive as the successor to the Moto Razr with major upgrades. Earlier, it was said that the phone will be launched globally on September 9. Now, a teaser via GizmoChina claims the phone will go official on September 10. It's possible that the phone will launch in China on September 10, the day after it launches globally.
Motorola hasn't revealed much about the smartphone; However, a number of leaks have detailed the features of the phone. Now, the official renders of the upcoming Razr 5G 2020 has surfaced via tipster Evan Blass, revealing the gold variant of the device.
The display size of the gold variant will be the same as the black variant. The new gold color variant hints at the presence of thick bezels on the Razr 5G 2020. The rear side is expected to be made of glass, while the predecessor Moto Razr comes with the plastic rear.
Moto Razr 5G Specifications (Expected)
The Moto Razr 5G is said to offer a 6.7-inch display. The device will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB onboard storage. The handset is expected to get fuel from a dual battery with a total capacity of 2,800 mAh, whereas the predecessor model comes with a 2510 mAh battery. It is said to offer an 18W fast charging technology.
For cameras, the handset will flaunt a 48MP single main sensor and a 20MP front sensor. If the camera features turn out to be the same, the handset will get a huge upgrade. As the predecessor model has a 16MP main sensor and 5MP selfie camera. As per the report, the handset will be first available for purchase in America and China. However, there is no information regarding the India launch.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,888
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
35,990
-
47,500
-
17,999
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
70,895