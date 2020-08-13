Motorola Might Launch Moto Razr 5G With Snapdragon 765 SoC On September 9 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Motorola is likely to bring a new foldable smartphone on September 9, 2020. The company has also sent out media invites and is expected to launch the successor of the Razr smartphone. The upcoming Moto Razr 5G is likely to bring some new features and enhancement to folding phone technology. In fact, the specification of the 5G variant has been leaked previously, and it is likely to have a new design.

Motorola Razr 5G Expected Specifications

The upcoming smartphone is likely to offer 5G support and will have the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 SoC. The Moto Razr 5G is expected to have 8GB of RAM along with a 256GB onboard storage and a 2,845 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Moto Razr 5G will have a 48MP rear sensor and a 20MP camera at the front. The Moto Razr 5G is likely to come with a 6.7-inch screen and a camera sensor on the left, which is a new as Moto Razr has a camera sensor at the centre.

The handset will be first available in America and China, reports XDA Developers. The report also pointed out that there is no update when the company will launch this smartphone in India and other markets. Further, the smartphone is likely to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which also means that the upcoming smartphone will fall in the same pricing segment.

Motorola To Launch E7 Smartphone

Apart from the foldable smartphone, the company is focussing on bringing mid-range devices. The Moto E7 has recently spotted on the Geekbench listing. According to the listing, the smartphone will run the Android 10 operating system. The smartphone will have 64GB and 128GB in- house storage. Besides, the Moto E7 has managed to get 1152 points and 4373 points on the single and the multi-core test on the Geekbench. It will also have a fingerprint scanner and logo at the back.

