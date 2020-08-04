Motorola E7 Plus With 4GB RAM Appears On Geekbench: A New Mid-Range Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola E7 Plus is the upcoming mid-range smartphone which is doing rounds over-the-web for a while now. Its live images and hands-on video revealed the possible design elements. The smartphone has now made it to Geekbench mobile benchmark database. Thanks to the website, we now have some insight into the hardware of the new Moto E7 model.

Motorola E7 Plus Leaked Features

As per the Geekbench listing, the Motorola E7 Plus will ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box. It will likely offer a stock Android experience as other models by the company. The device is mentioned with an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which has eight cores and a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

The mother listed is 'guam' which is relatively new. This makes it hard to guess which Snapdragon processor will be powering the unit. The Moto E7 Plus is also listed with 4GB RAM configuration. While its storage capacity is not mentioned, the handset can be expected to feature 64GB or 128GB internal memory. But, we will have to wait for the company to confirm the specifics.

Additionally, the device scored 1152 points in the single-core and 4373 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. No other detail such as display, battery, and camera has been revealed as of now. However, a recent leak which gave a sneak peek of the device via live images suggests there would be a dual-camera module positioned vertically on the top-left corner.

The rear panel seems to have glass-finish. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner on the back panel with the Moto logo inscribed in it. Moving to the front, the leaked live images suggested the presence of a waterdrop notch display.

It hasn't been revealed if this panel is LCD or AMOLED and what resolution it will offer. Motorola has not shed any light on the device's arrival as well as its highlight features. But, the device has popped up via leaks multiple times now which confirms it to be in works.

