ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged Moto E7 Plus Live Images Shed Light On Possible Design

    By
    |

    After launching a few smartphones in the One series, the Moto E series is under development. Already, we have seen several reports regarding the upcoming Motorola budget smartphone in the form of leaked images and hands-on video. Now, a report has revealed the hands-on images of the Moto E7 Plus shedding light on its front and rear design.

    Alleged Moto E7 Plus Live Images Shed Light On Possible Design

     

    Well, a report by 91mobiles has shared the live images of the Moto E7 Plus. The leak reveals the presence of a waterdrop notch, a USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and other aspects in full glory. However, it remains to be seen if this is the final design of the budget smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company.

    Moto E7 Plus Live Images Leak

    The leaked live images of the Moto E7 Plus clearly shows the waterdrop notch at the front to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. The device seems to have slim bezels at the sides delivering an impressive screen-to-body ratio. And, there seems to be a glass back with rounded edges. Like its predecessors, this one is also expected to flaunt a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Motorola logo at the rear.

    Moving on to its rear, the upcoming Motorola smartphone is seen to flaunt dual cameras at the rear positioned separately and the LED flash as well as laser auto focus beneath the same.

    Moto E7 Plus Rumors

    Though the source has spilled the beans on the possible design of the Moto E7 Plus, it has not revealed much about the specifications of the device. It seems to flaunt a Snapdragon 632 SoC but a relatively more powerful chipset is likely along with multiple RAM and storage options.

    The other aspects that we know so far about the Moto E7 Plus include the presence of Android 10 OS topped with stock UI and a capacious battery with support for fast-charging space. These are just mere speculations and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same to surface online.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X