MWC 2022: Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker Launched; Bluetooth v5.2 Connectivity, 8,800mAh Battery, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Huawei Sound Joy is the newest addition to the company's smart speaker collection. The device was unveiled at MWC 2022. The new Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker was co-engineered with Devialet, a French audio company, and professes to have a playback duration of up to 26 hours.

According to the firm, Sound Joy has a cylindrical body with four-speaker units. It is dust and water-resistant to IP67 standards. According to Huawei, users can use their Huawei Watch to control the volume and skip tunes, as well as use an inbuilt voice assistant to set reminders, memos, and information inquiries.

Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker Features

Huawei's new smart speaker has a cylindrical design with four-speaker units capable of 79dBA output across a 2-meter range. A 20W comprehensive speaker with a carbon fiber diaphragm, a 10W SilkDome tweeter, and two passive radiators make up the system.

On smartphones running Android 5.1 (or later) and HarmonyOS 2 (or later), users can control the speaker using the Huawei AI Life app; iOS devices are not currently supported. A Huawei smartwatch may also be used to manage volume and playback. Bluetooth v5.2 is supported by the Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker.

The Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker has an 8,800mAh battery that is said to provide up to 26 hours of battery life and enables fast charging at 40W through a USB Type-C interface. With a short 10-minute charge, the manufacturer claims it can provide one hour of playing.

A multi-colored LED ring around the smart speaker displays the volume level and battery life. According to the firm, it has an IP67 designation for dust and water protection, which includes being submerged in up to 1 meter of water.

Users can enable stereo mode by shaking two Huawei Sound Joy speakers adjacent to each other or transmitting audio by touching a Huawei smartphone to the speaker, with an auto-discovery feature that displays a pop-up window to connect to the speaker. According to the business, the smart speaker also has a voice assistant that can accept memos, reminders, information requests, and more.

Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker Price And Availability

The Huawei Sound Joy costs approximately Rs. 12,600 and is currently available in a few European countries, as well as Chile and Peru. The smart speaker comes in two colors: Obsidian Black and Spruce Green. Huawei has not yet revealed when the Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker will be available in India or other countries.

Best Mobiles in India