List Of Smart Glass That Everyone Should Use: Best Smart Glass With Camera, Speakers, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
As the world of AR and VR gets into the mainstream, there are a lot of products that you can get, and one such product is a smart glass. You can currently buy a lot of smart glasses in India, which offer features like built-in speakers, cameras, and more.
Here is a list of some of the best smart glasses you can buy in India. We have tried to include a variety of smart glasses from companies like Bose. Check out the list of some of the best smart glasses that are currently available for purchase in India.
Spectacles 3 by Snapchat
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- Capture your world with 3D photo and video
- Recharge on-the-go in the included Charging Case
- Reimagine the moment with 3D Effects on Snapchat
- Relive the moment in the included 3D Viewer
- Export your favorite moments and share them on any platform even YouTube VR
Bose Frames Soprano - Cat Eye Polarized and Bluetooth Sunglasses
Price: Rs. 21,900
Key Specs
- Bose Open Ear audio sunglasses
- Up to 5.5 hours of continuous listening | Full charge in 1 hour.
- Polarized lenses - These music sunglasses include shatter- and scratch-resistant polarized lenses to reduce glare, enhance visibility, and block 99% UVA/B rays.
- Bluetooth range up to 30 ft.
- Interchangeable lenses - with Mirrored Black lenses (VLT 12%) or Trail Blue (VLT 28%) or Road Orange (VLT 20%)
- Advanced mic system - Designed to focus on your voice and reduce the sound of wind and noise
Xertz Optio XZ01 Audio Frame Sunglass with bluetooth
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- Bluetooth V5.0 Connectivity, function as true wireless stereo headphones
- 110mAh battery on each side gives more than 5 hours of non-stop music playback
- UV Protected polarized lenses
- Built in mic for seamless calls and voice assistant support
Bose Frames Rondo (Smart Glasses, Black)
Price: Rs. 15,330
Key Specs
- Features rounded lenses for a distinct look
- Lens Width: 49.5 mm | Bridge Width: 15.5 mm | Temple Length: 154 mm
- Integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your phone's virtual assistant
- Sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers.
TECHNOVIEW Wired 1080p FHD 80° Viewing Area Security Camera
Price: Rs. 12,500
Key Specs
- This is a spy glasses with video recording function, which supports 1920X1080P 30fps real-time video recording in AVI video format.
- The No pinhole Glasses lens is located at the center of this camera glasses, which is very covert and suits for secret video shooting.
- This camera eyewear uses the built-in micro SD card to save video files, and supports 64GB micro SDHC Class 10 sd card in max. We have inserted a 32GB micro SD card Claas 4 into this camera in advance which can save about 170 mins video footage. If you need to store more videos, you can change it to a micro SD card with larger capacity.
- To read and play all the video files in this eyeglasses camera, you just need to remove the micro sd card from the camera and put into a card reader, then insert the card reader into a PC computer.
- This glasses video recorder can work for about 70 minutes after full charged, and it will takes about 2 hour to obtain a full charge first time.
Skyfly Mutrics Smart Audio Sunglasses
Price: Rs. 13,499
Key Specs
- Near Field Surround Sound, UV 400 Lenses, BT 5.0 for better connectivity with Phone - upto 20 m, Hands Free Calling with in built Mic,
- Sweat Resistant - IP55, Micro Speakers - Total weight of Frame just 50 g
- Google and Siri Assistant
- 8 hours of Playtime
Xertz Shield Z1 Audio Sunglasses Frame with Stereo Speakers
Price: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity
- Stereo Speakers
- Easy press button to answer/reject calls
- Voice assistant support*
- 3hrs non stop music playback
Sunday, January 30, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
