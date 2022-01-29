List Of Smart Glass That Everyone Should Use: Best Smart Glass With Camera, Speakers, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As the world of AR and VR gets into the mainstream, there are a lot of products that you can get, and one such product is a smart glass. You can currently buy a lot of smart glasses in India, which offer features like built-in speakers, cameras, and more.

Here is a list of some of the best smart glasses you can buy in India. We have tried to include a variety of smart glasses from companies like Bose. Check out the list of some of the best smart glasses that are currently available for purchase in India.

Spectacles 3 by Snapchat Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs Capture your world with 3D photo and video

Recharge on-the-go in the included Charging Case

Reimagine the moment with 3D Effects on Snapchat

Relive the moment in the included 3D Viewer

Export your favorite moments and share them on any platform even YouTube VR Bose Frames Soprano - Cat Eye Polarized and Bluetooth Sunglasses Price: Rs. 21,900

Key Specs Bose Open Ear audio sunglasses

Up to 5.5 hours of continuous listening | Full charge in 1 hour.

Polarized lenses - These music sunglasses include shatter- and scratch-resistant polarized lenses to reduce glare, enhance visibility, and block 99% UVA/B rays.

Bluetooth range up to 30 ft.

Interchangeable lenses - with Mirrored Black lenses (VLT 12%) or Trail Blue (VLT 28%) or Road Orange (VLT 20%)

Advanced mic system - Designed to focus on your voice and reduce the sound of wind and noise Xertz Optio XZ01 Audio Frame Sunglass with bluetooth Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs Bluetooth V5.0 Connectivity, function as true wireless stereo headphones

110mAh battery on each side gives more than 5 hours of non-stop music playback

UV Protected polarized lenses

Built in mic for seamless calls and voice assistant support Bose Frames Rondo (Smart Glasses, Black) Price: Rs. 15,330

Key Specs Features rounded lenses for a distinct look

Lens Width: 49.5 mm | Bridge Width: 15.5 mm | Temple Length: 154 mm

Integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your phone's virtual assistant

Sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers. TECHNOVIEW Wired 1080p FHD 80° Viewing Area Security Camera Price: Rs. 12,500

Key Specs This is a spy glasses with video recording function, which supports 1920X1080P 30fps real-time video recording in AVI video format.

The No pinhole Glasses lens is located at the center of this camera glasses, which is very covert and suits for secret video shooting.

This camera eyewear uses the built-in micro SD card to save video files, and supports 64GB micro SDHC Class 10 sd card in max. We have inserted a 32GB micro SD card Claas 4 into this camera in advance which can save about 170 mins video footage. If you need to store more videos, you can change it to a micro SD card with larger capacity.

To read and play all the video files in this eyeglasses camera, you just need to remove the micro sd card from the camera and put into a card reader, then insert the card reader into a PC computer.

This glasses video recorder can work for about 70 minutes after full charged, and it will takes about 2 hour to obtain a full charge first time. Skyfly Mutrics Smart Audio Sunglasses Price: Rs. 13,499

Key Specs Near Field Surround Sound, UV 400 Lenses, BT 5.0 for better connectivity with Phone - upto 20 m, Hands Free Calling with in built Mic,

Sweat Resistant - IP55, Micro Speakers - Total weight of Frame just 50 g

Google and Siri Assistant

8 hours of Playtime Xertz Shield Z1 Audio Sunglasses Frame with Stereo Speakers Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

Stereo Speakers

Easy press button to answer/reject calls

Voice assistant support*

3hrs non stop music playback

