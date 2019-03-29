ENGLISH

    Myntra, Jabong launches smart hearable devices Blink Play in India

    By
    |

    Myntra and Jabong has announced the launch of its smart hearable device Blink Play.

    The newly launched device comes in three premium metallic variants Carbon Black, Moon Silver, and Rose Gold and two sporty designer variants in Limerick and Tangerine.

    As a personal fitness coach, the device lets the user access a range of guided audio sessions on the App while tracking key activity metrics through an on-going training session.

    It also calculates steps, distance, calories burnt, with a comparison of historical data.

    The device allows users to challenge themselves and friends on fitness tasks and goals, with a rank on the leaderboard depending on their scores.

    BLINK PLAY's hardware features top-of-the-line audio chipsets from Qualcomm and also includes a high-quality built-in mic, all at an affordable price point of Rupees 2250 + taxes, making it the ultimate fitness companion.

    Amar Nagaram, Head - Myntra and Jabong, said, "In-house innovation is a very strong working principle at Myntra and Jabong and this has helped us stay ahead as frontrunners at the intersection of fashion and technology. BLINK PLAY combines ultra-premium fitness features on a wearable device through compact design, while also ensuring accessibility and affordability for the masses, thanks to the efforts of our Innovation Labs team that has made this product a reality. It is a fitness guide and coach like no other with its vivid functionality, aiding in wellbeing.

    Highlights

    It comes with fitness data which calculates steps, distance, calories burnt, with a comparison of historical data.

    It also offers guided audio training sessions that users can choose from, depending on activities indoor, runs, cycling sessions and walks.

    Allow users to challenge themselves and friends on fitness tasks and goals, with a rank on the leaderboard depending on their scores.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
