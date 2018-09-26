ENGLISH

Myntra Insider Loyalty program: Get reward points on shopping and more

The users enrolled as Mytra Insiders users will get the benefit of earning one point for every Rs 10 they have spent.

    Myntra has announced a customer loyalty program for the Indian users. The company has named the program as 'Myntra Insider' program. The e-commerce platform is following the lead of its parent organization Flipkart and has launched his program to drive users engagement on the platform's fashion and accessories department.

    As we mentioned earlier that Flipkart had also launched a similar program for the masses which was called as 'Flipkart Plus'. The program gave rewards to the users making purchases on the platform. Now, Myntra is also building on its first- user-engagement driven program where users can get points even for making for purchases for just Rs 10.

    Advantages and Benefits:

    The users enrolled as Mytra Insiders users will get the benefit of earning one point for every Rs 10 they have spent. Users will also get access to various benefits such as early access to sales, makeover sessions, free shipping of products for first 30 days, priority customer support and more. Users will also be able to access various deals and benefits via BookMyShow, BigggBasket, Hotstar, and MakeMyTrip among others.

    New Gamified user experience:

    Apart from awarding users with points, the Insider Loyalty program also brings a new gamification experience on its platform. It's not only shopping which will earn users points, every activity performed by the users will help them earn points. For instance, visiting any specific page, scrolling through products, adding items to the wish list and cart and most importantly making purchases. Myntra is not charging any fee for membership and the users who are registered on the platform can get these perks.

    Icons and Elite insiders:

    As per Ananth Naryanan, CEO Myntra and Jobong, the company wishes to create Icons using the Insider program. Users will get the opportunity to rise up a level with this program and will be given a royal treatment by the platform. Some lucky users will also be selected as a model for Myntra's own fashion shoots.

    Conclusion:

    The Perks and Prvileges which are being offered by Myntra is more enticing than what other e-commerce platforms have been offering. Not only the registration is free users can earn points with the purchases as low as Rs 10. This could be a major factor in depicting the success of this program. So, without wasting any time head to Myntra and see what all benefits you can grab.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
