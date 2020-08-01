New itel Wireless Earpods ITW-60 Introduced In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Tecno and Infinix have announced the launch of their first true wireless earphone, and now itel has also launched its first True Wireless Earpods ITW-60 in the country. The newly launched Earpods are available at Rs. 1,699, and it comes with 12 months of warranty. This means itel ITW-60 TWS is all set to give a tough competition to Realme Buds Q and Redmi Earbuds S as they also come under Rs. 2,000 segment.

The Earpods comes with 35mAh battery that the company claims can offer 2.5 hours of music playtime and three hours of talk time in a go. The TWS features a charging case that boasts a 500mAh battery, and it can offer 35 hours of standby time. The itel ITW-60 comes with USB Type-C charging support and Bluetooth V5.0.

The wireless earbuds pack with 13mm divers and concealed sensor, which enables you to receive calls and adjust the music. It also has low audio latency that the company said can offer syn between video and audio. Further, itel says that wireless earbuds feature voice control and voice assistant. Notably, if we compare these TWS with Tecno's earbuds, then these are comparatively affordable.

Tecno Hipods 2 And Infinix iRocker TWS: Details

The Tecno Hipods 2 is available at Rs. 1,999, while Infinix iRocker TWS will cost you Rs. 1,499. The Tecno Hipods 2 features 45mAh battery, which offers six hours of playback time. It has Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, smart touch controls, and it allows users to control volume, activate voice assistant, and end the call with a touch. The Infinix iRocker TWS has IPX4 water resistance and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The TWS has a 40mAh battery capacity. It can deliver four hours of calling and playback time.

