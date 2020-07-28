BSNL Revising Landline Fixed Monthly Plans From August; Which One Is Apt For You News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising its prepaid and broadband plans, BSNL has announced the same strategy for its landline services. The company has announced the revision in the prices of its landline plans from August this year.

The company has only updated its website in the Odisha circle, and it is expected that soon it will bring the same changes in other circles too. Notably, the state-run telecom operator is offering five plans in the Odisha circle, and it starts from Rs. 129 that goes up to Rs. 495. Further, the telecom operator is all set to increase prices by Rs. 20 to Rs. 30.

BSNL Landline Plans In Odisha

The five plans are priced at Rs. 129, Rs. 180, Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 495. The first plan of Rs. 129 is offering unlimited calling on the same network while calling on other brands users have to pay Rs. 1 for per minute call. This plan is costing you Rs. 129, but, if the company increased the prices by Rs. 20, then you have to spend Rs. 149, which means extra Rs 20.

Similarly, Rs. 180 plan is offering free calls to all networks. However, ones the limit exceeds users have to pay Rs. 1 per minute on the same network and Rs. 1.2 per minute on the other networks. The plan is known as General FMC 180 Rural. Then, the other plan of Rs. 249 gets you unlimited local and STD calling. This plan is dubbed as a Rural All CUL plan. Besides, this plan is limited to a few circles.

BSNL High-End Landline Plans

TheBSNL is offering two high or top-end plans of Rs. 299 and Rs. 495. The Rs. 299 plan ships 250 minutes for calling on the same network, and it will cost you Rs. 1.20 per minute for calls on other networks, such as Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio, and MTNL. After the revision, this plan is expected to be priced at Rs. 329. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 495, where BSNL is providing unlimited STD and local calls. The telco is charging Rs. 1.10 to all networks.

