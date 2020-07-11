ENGLISH

    BSNL Offering Multiple Recharges Facility With Prepaid Plans; Should You Opt?

    By
    |

    Most of the revenue of telecom operators comes from prepaid plans, which is why they keep bringing new and updating their existing packs. The companies have launched dozens of plans every month, and that comes with benefits, such as unlimited calling, data, insurance, content, and many more.

    BSNL Offering Multiple Recharges Facility With Prepaid Plans

     

    Besides, the operators allow you to do multiple recharges, which means that you can choose for other plans before your existing ends. This enables you to call and use without any worry of recharging. Now, the government-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a similar offer.

    BSNL Introduces Multiple Recharges

    The state-run telecom operator also allows you to recharge more than once without their current plan ends. Besides, the operator enables you to recharge the same value packs. In fact, once the first packs' end, the second plan automatically starts.

    Currently, this plan is limited to a few plans, such as Rs. 97, Rs. 98, Rs. 99, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 247, Rs. 319, Rs 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1699, and Rs. 1999.

    The offer was first introduced by Reliance Jio and then followed by other operators. The operator also allows you to recharge with different plans. This means that the operator is offering flexibility to Jio customers.

    BSNL Brings Rs. 499 Broadband Plans

    Meanwhile, the company has launched Rs. 499 broadband plan, where it is offering 100GB data along with 20Mbps speed. Notably, this plan is limited to a few circles, such as Kerala, West Bengal, Calcutta, Andaman, and Nicobar. The plan is also offering ISD calls at Rs. 1.2 per unit.

    Earlier, the company has launched Rs. 599 prepaid plan, under its work from home voucher list. The plan is offering 100 messages per day along with 5GB data per day for 90 days. This plan is also offering unlimited calling and if anyone wants to purchase this plan, then you need to send a message "COMBO599 to 123".

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020

