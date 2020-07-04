How To Get 4% Discount On Prepaid Plans From BSNL News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is the only operator that is offering 3G services in the country. But still, the operator is very popular for its prepaid and broadband plans, and now it has introduced new initiatives for its users.

The telecom operator has now launched an offer, where it is providing discounts to its prepaid users. The company has announced a four percent discount to all users who are on MyBSNL application and recharging mobile numbers of others.

This is a promotional offer, and it will be available until September 30, 2020. This offer is specially designed for only one circle. This means the company is offering this service is available in only one circle, i.e Karnataka. This offer is specially designed for new users on the MyBSNL app. This means existing users will get this benefit.

The offer is somehow similar to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio offer, where they are providing 4 to 6 percent discount to prepaid users if they rechanged other numbers from the dedicated apps.

BSNL Extends 6 Paise Cashback Offer

Meanwhile, the telecom operator has extended 6 paise cashback offer for its customers. The company has extended these services by July 31, 2020. This offer is designed for all broadband and landline users. This seems a good move by the company as people are still at home due to COVID-19.

However, there is some step that will give you access to these services. The services are available for all BSNL landline, FTTH, and broadband users. To avail these services, you need to send a message "ACT", phone number, and STD code along with "6PAISA" to 094478053334. In addition, you can call their toll-free number 18005991900.

Besides, the company has reintroduced Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber plan in only a few circles. This plan is known as 100GB CUL" or "Fibro 100", where you get 20 Mbps speed along with 100GB data. It includes unlimited calling and STD calls. Currently, this plan is available in Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar.

