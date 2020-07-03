BSNL Introduces Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Pack; Offering 100 SMS For 600 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced that it is revamping its broadband and FTHH plans in the country. The new and revamped plans are now offering high data and high allowance at the same price. Initially, the company has launched these plans with 10 Mbps speed, but now these packs ship 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps speed.

Apart from that, the company has introduced Rs. 2,399 long term pack. The plan is valid for 600 days, where it is offering free voice calls, including local and STD calls. Besides, the company is offering a roaming facility in two areas that are Delhi and Mumbai. This plan includes 100 messages and PBRT for only 60 days. However, there is a catch. The plan is not available in only Andaman and Nicobar and Jammu and Kashmir.

The company has also revised two prepaid packs of Rs. 74 and Rs. 75, and now these are packs are available at Rs. 60 days as against 90 days. The pack ships 2GB data and 100 minutes of calling for the entire duration. On the other hand, the company has removed three packs from its list. The discontinued list includes Rs. 96, Rs. 149, and Rs. 725 packs. These packs were available in two circles, i.e. in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

List Of Prepaid Plans That Are Available In Andaman And Nicobar That Offers 10 Mbps Speed To 100 Mbps Speed

The first plans are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. Rs 999, Rs. Rs 1,899, Rs. 2,799, Rs. 3,999, Rs.5,999, and Rs.7,999. The Rs. 799 is offering 60GB data along with 10 Mbps speed, while Rs. 999 ships 150GB data per month at 10 Mbps speed. Then, there is Rs. 1,899 plan, where it ships 10GB data per day at 10 Mbps speed. The plan ships 300GB data for the entire month. The 2,799 is offering 15GB data per day at 50 Mbps speed. There's a plan of Rs. 3,999, where you get 25GB data along with 100 Mbps speed. The Rs.5,999 ships 40GB data with 100 Mbps speed. Lastly, Rs. 7,999 plan is offering a 50GB plan with 100 Mbps speed.

