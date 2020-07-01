BSNL Discontinues Rs. 499 Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is leading the wired broadband segment and has more than 8.11 million subscribers in the country, whereas other players, such as Airtel, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet, and Hathaway & Datacom are far behind. This means that BSNL is leading this segment.

The company has several plans, and now it is removing some of the plans from the list to make it better. The internet service provider has removed one entry-level plan of Rs. 499 from its BharatFiber services. The plan was available in some of the circles, including North East, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

List Of Broadband Plans In These Circles

The plans in these circles are now priced at Rs. 599, Rs. 699, Rs. 749, and Rs. 777. The Rs. 599 is providing unlimited data downloads, 4GB data per day along with 10 Mbps speed, and unlimited calling. The Rs. 699 pack is providing 5GB data per day at 10 Mbps speed. This includes unlimited calling, and it is named as 5GB CUL. Then, Rs. 749 plan provides 300GB data per month, unlimited calling, and STD calls for one month.

Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 777, which has been extended in some circles. The Fibro 500GB plan is providing 500GB data along with 500 Mbps speed. The plan is now listed in few circles Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The plan was earlier available in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, UP East, UP West, and Punjab.

These plans come with validity for one month, six months, 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months. In fact, the company has designed special plans for long- terms users like six months pack is available at Rs. 14,994, while 12 months starts from Rs. 10,188 and goes up to Rs. 14,388, these plans offer services for 13 months.

This means that the company is offering a one-month service free. The 24 months starts from Rs. 20,376 and up to Rs. 56, 376, these packs are valid for 27 months, while 36 months are packs are valid for 40 months. It is worth mentioning that these BharatFibre plans are good for data and calling benefits only as there is no content benefit.

