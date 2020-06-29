BSNL Offering 4G Speed On 3G Plans: Here's How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

At this time, when private players like Reliance Jio are looking for government permission for 5G testing, BSNL is struggling to offer proper 4G networks in the country. The government-owned telecom operator is still offering 3G networks in most of the circles.

The operator is already late by eight years in terms of bringing 4G networks as Airtel was the first telecom operator that launched its 4G services in Kolkata in 2012. In fact, it seems that BSNL 4G services will delay further as the government is reportedly banned ZTE and Huawei for participation in BSNL 4G tender.

However, the telecom operator is offering 4G networks in some of the circles, and it has also launched a few plans for 4G. Besides, there is one advantage that the company is providing 4G speed, even if you opt for 3G long term plans. The operator is offering this service in limited circles, where it allows you to recharge with 3G plans and offers 4G speed, but for that, you have to in that zone, where a network is available, reports Telecomtalk.

BSNL's has a vast range of plans, such as monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly. Let's start with yearly packs, where you get benefits for 365 days. The plan is priced at Rs. 1,999, which seems affordable as compared to Reliance Jio and Airtel's yearly plans. The Rs. 1,999 plan ships 3GB data every day, 100 messages, and free caller tune for one year. In addition, users will get 4G speed.

On the other hand, if we talk about BSNL 4G plans, then the company has launched two plans. The first one is available at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236. The Rs. 96 ships 10GB data without calling and other benefits for 28 days. Similarly, Rs. 236 is providing 10GB data per day for 84 days, while Rs. 251 gets you 2GB data per day for 51 days.

When BSNL Will Launch 4G Services In India?

After looking at the current situation, it seems that BSNL has very patchy path as Niti Aayog is also against foreign vendors, and suggested to use Indian equipment in the 4G deployment. In our opinion, its 4G services might get delay until the government takes any final decision. Also, the government is focussing on the current situation of the country due to increasing cases of Coronavirus. So, there are chances the government will set up a committee to look after the matter.

