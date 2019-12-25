BSNL Offering 1,275GB Data With Its Rs.1,999 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of new offers for its customers. This plan is specially designed for Christmas and New Year. Under this plan, the state-run telecom operator has increased the validity of its Rs. 1,999 for another 60 days. This plan will be available from today (December 25) to January 31, 2020.

Besides, the company is providing extra 3GB data per day, 100 SMS/ day for 425 days. Besides, users will get benefits like BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription. Furthermore, the company has announced additional talk time with its Rs. 450 and Rs. 250 plan.

The telecom operator is providing Rs. 500 talk time with Rs. 450 plan. The Rs. 250 is offering Rs. 275 talk time. However, this offer is available until January 2. On the other hand, the operator has launched Rs. 365 and Rs. 97 plans in the country. The Rs. 365 plan offers 2GB data, 100 SMS per day. It includes unlimited local, STD, roaming calls. Also, users will get a Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) access. Whereas, the Rs. 97 plan, which offers 2GB data and 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 18 days.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch 4G services in Kerala. The company will set up 3700 towers in the circle. However, the company will launch its 4G services in 2020. The government is planning to revive the operator by approving a merger between MTNL and BSNL. The ministry has agreed to provide Rs. 69,000 crore, to the operators, so that they can compete with all private players such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea.

The rescue package includes Rs. 17,160 crore for voluntary retirement scheme and Rs. 12, 768 crore for the retirement. Both MTNL and BSNL are making losses for 10 years and now the total debt stood at Rs. 40,000 crore.

