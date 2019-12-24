BSNL Might Launch Its 4G Services In Kerala Soon: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

In a time where DOT is planning to sell 5G airwaves in India, the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly planning to launch 4G services in the country. And now, many media reports suggested that the company is might soon roll-out its 4G services in Kerala and Kolkata.

In fact, the company is planning to install 3700 towers for 4G services in Kerala, and there are chances that BSNL will shut down its 3G services in the circle, reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, the company is likely to refarm (spectrum re-deployment) its 3G spectrum, so that users can get 4G services. It is worth mentioning that the company is likely to bring its 4G services in the next six months.

"We are planning to bring fourth-generation (4G) services within six months. It'll take a month or so to put things in the public domain including tender which is under preparation. There are around 8,000 4G sites that BSNL has rolled out," BSNL chairman Pravin Kumar Purwar was quoted by Economic Times.

The report reveals that Kerala is one of the profitable circles for the BSNL. The company has more than 10 million subscribers in the circle, that's why the company will bring its 4G services in Kerala. So that it can increase its revenue further from Kerala. The company will set up 3700 towers in the state, whereas, overall BSNL will set up 6000 towers in India.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its 4G services in Kolkata. As per the report, BSNL is providing 4G services in regions like Esplanade, 2nd Bridge, and Barabazar. In fact, users in Kolkata are getting 17 Mbps speeds. Besides, the company is giving free 4G SIM to its 2G and 3G users. Notably, the government already approved the merger between BSNL and the MTNL. And under a part of its revival package, the ministry will provide a 4G spectrum to the ailing operators.

