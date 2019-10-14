ENGLISH

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Launched With 7 Days Battery Life In India

    By
    |

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 has been launched in India as an upgrade to the ColorFit Pro launched last year. The new version is bigger with a 1.3-inch color touchscreen with 240 x 240 pixels and features a new user interface. The new ColorFit Pro 2 is upgraded with dynamic watch faces.

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Launched

     

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Specs

    Noise, a Gurgaon-based smart accessories brand has certified the new smartwatch with IP68 certification for water - and dustproof body. The new ColorFit Pro 2 can measure sleep quality, SpO2, blood pressure, and Dynamic Heart Rate. The smart accessory has a built-in tracker that allows the user to choose from nine sport modes like yoga, indoor running, and more.

    One of the important factors in a smartwatch is the battery. The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 claims a battery life of 7-8 days on a single charge. The new smartwatch will also display notifications from various apps like WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook, and more. Notifications of incoming calls, texts, and more will be displayed on the LCD screen, the company says.

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Price

    Noise has branded itself as one of the affordable smart accessory brands. Coming to the price of the Noise ColorFit Pro 2, costs Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch can be purchased from the company's official website from October 15. The ColorFit Pro 2 will also be available on e-retailers, but the date hasn't been updated yet. Noise has released the ColorFit Pro 2 in Jet Black color. There are two other color variants, namely Teal Green and Misty Grey, which will be available soon.

    Noise ColorFit Pro Features

    Compatibility: The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS

    Features: Noise has introduced a 'Breathe' feature, which also allows the user to choose from nine varieties of sports

     

    Monitoring: 24 hours of health monitoring, including heart rate, sleep, and more

    Notifications: Complete smartphone notifications-enabled

    Weight: 35 grams

    Battery: 7-8 days of battery life, with up to 45 days in standby mode

    Monday, October 14, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
