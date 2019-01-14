Noise Shots X3 BASS launched in India for Rs 3,999

Noise has launched its latest Shots X3 BASS in India which comes in 5 color variant along with Bluetooth V5.0 technology. The company claims that this is one of the first headphones in the market to feature Bluetooth V5.0 technology.

The company claims that the Shots X3 BASS offers fast pairing with the new Bluetooth technology. It also gets automatic to reconnect within 30 meters of range, along with lag and dropout-free audio. The headphones also come with IPX4 sweat proof rating with the anti-dropout design.

It also sports a multifunction button which will allow users to play, pause or skip tracks. Even you can answer calls and use Google or Siri on iOS & Android. The earbuds are fueled by a 1500mAh nonremovable battery. The company claims that the Shots X3 BASS is capable of delivering 10 recharges for the headphones.

You can grab the wireless earbud starting from January 15, 2019. The company launched the earbuds at a price point of Rs 3,999. it will be up to grab the headphones from the company's official website gonoise.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com and also on offline stores.