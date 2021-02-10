Just In
Nokia Launches Earbuds Lite With Up To 35 Hours Of Playback Time
Nokia has finally announced the launch of the Earbuds Lite in India. The earbuds were launched in IFA 2019 and are available in the European market since last year. The earbuds are expected to provide 35 hours of audio playback time with a single charge. Besides, the earbuds come with the IPX7 feature.
Nokia Power Earbuds Price In India
The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite has been priced at Rs. 3,599. The earbuds come in two colors, such as Snow and Charcoal. The earbuds will be available via an e-commerce platform called Amazon and the company's website from February 17th, 2021. Notably, the earbuds were launched at EUR 59.9 in the global market.
Nokia Power Earbuds Specifications
The Earbuds Lite features IPX7 water-resistant, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support, adjustable ear tips, and ergonomic design. Additionally, it packs a 600 mAh battery, USB Type-C port for charging, and it is likely to deliver 30 hours of usage with a single charge. The earbuds have a 50 mAh battery and can offer five hours of playback, which means 35 hours of playback time in total.
Furthermore, the earbuds measure 25x23.8x23mm along with case dimensions of 68x36x31mm. The Bluetooth v5.0 can connect devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and all Bluetooth enabled devices.
Nokia New Smartphone Launched In India
Meanwhile, the company has launched two smartphones in the country. The Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia 3.4 smartphones come with a 6.39-inch display. Both smartphones run Android 10 and come with a 3.55mm headphone jack, FM radio, 4G VoLTE support, USB-C port for charging, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and GPS.
The Nokia 5.4 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon smartphone processor. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-house storage. The smartphone comes with a 4000 mAh battery along with 10W charging support. It supports 48MP quad cameras on the back and on the front, it has a 16MP camera.
